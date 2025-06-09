Guwahati: Floods and landslides in Assam have claimed three more lives, pushing the overall death toll this year to 26, according to officials.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed that 20 people have died due to flooding, while six others have lost their lives in landslide-related incidents.

Tragedy struck on Sunday when three children drowned in floodwaters in the Kamalpur area of Kamrup district.

While the overall flood situation is gradually improving with water levels receding in many regions, nearly 2.6 lakh people across 11 districts continue to suffer from the impact of the first wave of floods.

The affected districts include Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Kamrup, Goalpara, Cachar, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat.

Sribhumi remains the worst-hit district, with 1,62,108 people affected. In Hailakandi, 51,663 people are impacted, while 36,271 people are affected in Cachar.

Floodwaters continue to inundate 741 villages across 32 revenue circles, and 6,311.16 hectares of crop area remain submerged, causing extensive damage to agriculture.

More than 31,000 people are currently taking shelter in 130 relief camps and distribution centres set up across flood-affected areas.

In Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, seven animals have died due to the floods so far. However, authorities have successfully rescued 31 animals, as per the ASDMA report.