Digboi: Digboi witnessed a tragic incident recently when a scrap collector lost his life after being trapped under heaps of garbage in the drain locally known as Tel Nallah in the Borbil area in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident has thrown fresh light on the dangers posed by years of neglect and poor management of the town’s drainage system.

The tragedy was followed by reports of artificial flooding in Ramnagar and adjoining localities under Digboi Municipal Board.

Several residential and commercial establishments were submerged as the main drainage channel overflowed, clogged with plastic bottles, discarded materials, and garbage that obstructed the flow of water.

The stagnant water created severe hardships for residents and shopkeepers in the affected areas.

In response, a high-level inspection was carried out on Friday afternoon. Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, Municipality Vice Chairperson Dimpi Sonowal, Anchalik Panchayat Chairperson Trishna Phukan Bairagi, Executive Officer Anirudha Borah, officers of AOD Digboi Refinery, and members of the Municipal Board visited the affected sites.

The team inspected the clogged drains and assessed the long-standing problem of garbage-choked pipelines that have gone unattended for years.

During the visit, it came to light that Rs1.5 crores had already been sanctioned for the construction of a drain connecting the AOD Refinery Effluent Treatment Plant. However, the project remains stalled due to delays in the submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by Digboi Municipality Board. A senior official from the district administration stressed, “What is closely watched is the submission of the DPR and floating of tender by Digboi Municipality Board to expedite the process securing the ease of public life.”

Officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), including Jintu Saikia, Officer (Community Welfare), and Parashmoni Nath, Deputy General Manager, assured immediate measures. They informed that IOCL will begin a special cleaning drive next week to clear blocked points and improve drainage flow.

Meanwhile, authorities have appealed to residents not to dump waste, bottles, or plastics into the drainage channels, as such practices directly worsen the flooding crisis.

The Municipal Board has also been urged to treat the issue with utmost seriousness and ensure timely execution of the long-delayed sanctioned project.

The combined tragedy of a human life lost and the recurring artificial floods has amplified the demand for structural reforms in Digboi’s drainage management.

Residents are now looking to the joint efforts of the Municipality, district administration, IOCL, and elected representatives to bring about lasting relief.