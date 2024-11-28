Dibrugarh: Five illegal coal miners were apprehended from the Tipong Forest Reserve area under the Digboi Forest Division in upper Assam‘s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.

The operation was launched by the staff of the Lekhapani Forest Range under the Digboi Forest Division after receiving a tip-off about illegal coal mining.

The apprehended miners were identified as Subedar N. Sangma, Ajoy M. Sangma, Danen Sangma, Stik Momin, and Jaan Marak, all hailing from Meghalaya.

The operation was led by Lekhapani Range Officer Parishmita Neog after receiving information about the illegal extraction of coal through rat-hole mining.

“We have arrested five individuals for illegally extracting coal from a rat-hole mine in the Tipong forest reserve. Further investigations are ongoing. We are conducting regular patrols to check illegal activities in the forest area,” said Parishmita Neog.

She added, “The terrain of the area makes operations difficult. A case (LP/12 of 2024-25) has been registered under the Assam Forest Regulation Act, 1891.”

“We are committed to protecting the state’s forest resources and taking a tough stance against forest crimes,” Neog said.

Sources indicate that illegal rat-hole mining has been openly operating in the Ledo-Margherita area.

“Illegal coal mining is an organized crime involving many people. Due to illegal rat-hole mining, the Patkai Hills, once known for their greenery, have lost their green cover in the past 10 years,” said a local resident of Margherita.

According to reports, Namdang Colliery, Tikak Colliery, Ledo Open Cast Project, and others under North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Ltd., Margherita, have reportedly become hotspots for unauthorized mining operations.