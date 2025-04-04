Assam: Fire destroys over 100 shops in Kayakuchi market, Barpeta

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at Kayakuchi market in Barpeta district, Lower Assam, late last night, causing extensive damage and losses running into crores of rupees.

The fire, which started around 2 AM, rapidly spread across the market, engulfing more than 100 shops.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Oil tanker catches fire on Assam-Mizoram border

Affected businesses included those dealing in clothing, footwear, pharmaceuticals, and general goods.

Local fire tenders reached the scene promptly and launched a firefighting operation to control the blaze.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur fire destroys houses, shops, injures one

Residents and traders in the area are in shock, as this fire comes just a year after a similar incident at the same market. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.