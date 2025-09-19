Guwahati: A formal FIR has been filed at the Morigaon Police Station in connection with the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, triggering widespread outrage across Assam.

The complaint levels serious allegations against event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, accusing him of playing a role in the tragic incident.

Advocate Ratul Borah, who lodged the FIR, claimed that Mahanta’s decision to invite Zubeen Garg to perform abroad, coupled with alleged negligence or mismanagement, directly contributed to the singer’s untimely death.

The complaint goes further to suggest that Mahanta’s actions amounted to criminal negligence, arguing that his conduct created conditions that led to the fatal outcome.

The news of Zubeen Garg’s death has shaken the state, sparking a wave of grief and anger among fans, artists, and the general public.

Many are now demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for what they view as a preventable loss of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

As the case unfolds, all eyes are on the authorities for a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s passing.