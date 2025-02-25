Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 1.97 lakh in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district.

The seizure was made during a search operation, launched by the 45th Battalion of the BSF, acting on credible intelligence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The currency seized was all in Rs 500 denominations and was nearly identical to the real notes in terms of texture and colour.

However, a closer look made it clear that the notes were fake.

It has been suspected that the notes may have been printed in Bangladesh and were brought to Assam for circulation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, no arrests were made during the operation.