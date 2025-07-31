Guwahati: The eviction drive in Assam’s Uriamghat area of Golaghat district entered its third day on Thursday, with the state government confirming that over 10,000 bighas of land have been cleared of alleged illegal encroachments.

According to officials, the operation has remained peaceful and is being carried out with coordination between the Assam and Nagaland administrations. The area lies along the sensitive Assam–Nagaland border and falls within the Disputed Area Belt (DAB).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, stated that this eviction has added to the state’s ongoing efforts to reclaim government and forest land.

“We’ve cleared 10,000 bighas with this eviction. This takes the total reclaimed forest and government land across Assam to 1,39,000 bighas,” Sarma said.

The chief minister acknowledged the support of the Nagaland Government and its police during the operation. He also noted the role played by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in maintaining neutrality and peace throughout the drive.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The CRPF deployed in the DAB played a neutral and crucial role in maintaining peace. Thanks to my counterpart Neiphiu Rio and the Nagaland police administration for their support,” Sarma said.

On Thursday, the eviction teams focused on five identified locations within the Renga Forest area: No. 2 and 3 Dayalpur, No. 3 Dalanipothar, Kherabari, and Anandapur. Demolition teams from the Golaghat district administration and forest department, supported by the police and CRPF jawans, dismantled illegal structures and removed betelnut plantations on encroached forest land.

Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta said the drive was being conducted with care and oversight.

“Our objective is to restore protected forest land. We are also cautious about human rights,” Mahanta stated.

As of Wednesday, the drive had affected approximately 300 individuals and cleared over 250 hectares of forest land (around 1,875 bighas), according to official estimates. Authorities noted that the operation is being carried out in a planned and coordinated manner to prevent any disturbances.

Several local organizations have expressed support for the government’s move to clear forest encroachments. Officials indicated that the experience from Uriamghat could inform future eviction efforts in similarly sensitive areas.