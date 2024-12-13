Goalpara: Over 40 households were evicted from land in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday during an anti-encroachment drive.

The drive, conducted in the Pancharatna area under the Balijan revenue circle, involved the use of heavy machinery and a significant security presence.

Prior to the eviction, residents received notices, but many protested, claiming they had lived on the land for generations. One woman lamented, “I was born here, and now my grandchildren are here. We cannot be asked to leave just like that.”

Concerns were raised about the lack of alternative arrangements for the displaced families. A senior resident questioned, “Where will the people live now?”

Despite resistance from some residents, including women who attempted to obstruct the machinery, the authorities proceeded with the operation.

A total of 44 families, representing diverse religious and linguistic backgrounds, were affected by the eviction.

Senior officials, including Goalpara Additional District Commissioner Nabajyoti Pathak and Circle Officer Puja Das, oversaw the eviction drive.