Assam: Eviction drive in Dibrugarh, 40 illegal huts demolished

DIBRUGARH: The District Administration in Dibrugarh, Assam carried out an eviction drive from Kacharighat to Mallypatty near the Brahmaputra river bank demolishing at least 40 illegal huts.

These people allegedly occupied the area near the Brahmaputra River illegally and lived there without any documentation of land rights.

Speaking to reporters, Dibrugarh ASP(HQ) Nirmal Ghosh said, “There were complaints about illegal activities going on in this area. Based on the complaints, we carried out an eviction drive and dismantled at least 40 huts built on encroached land near the Brahmaputra river.”

“Our eviction drive will continue and in the coming days we will evict everyone who illegally occupied government land”, Ghosh said.

Sources said these people have illegally occupied the riverbank area and set up huts and for the last several years they are living without any fear.

“Illegal activities take place here but nobody is bothered about the issue. Earlier, the Dibrugarh administration evicted them from the place due to erosion but they again set up huts there. The eviction drive should continue to evict them permanently from this place”, said a local resident.