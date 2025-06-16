Guwahati: Assam eviction drive: The Goalpara district administration of Assam launched a massive eviction drive early Monday morning in the Hasila Beel area, deploying nearly 20 bulldozers and excavators to clear approximately 1,555 bighas of encroached government land.

Backed by a heavy police presence, officials targeted an estimated 667 families accused of occupying the land illegally.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

District officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury, began the operation around 5 am. By midday, authorities had already cleared close to 30% of the marked area.

Bulldozers demolished dozens of homes, shops, and boundary walls, along with five lower primary schools and a Jal Jeevan Mission project, structures officials said lacked legal approval.

“We’ve carried out this operation peacefully. Most residents understood they were living on government land without rights,” said Choudhury to a news agency, who is personally overseeing the clearance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities had served multiple eviction notices over the past two years, including the most recent one on June 14, 2025, asking residents to vacate by June 15.

These notices, combined with public announcements, led 20–25 families to move out voluntarily before the demolition began. However, the majority remained, prompting the district to proceed with force.

Despite assurances of a peaceful operation, the eviction has triggered deep public anguish. Many displaced families voiced frustration over the lack of rehabilitation and claimed the process disproportionately targeted a minority community. Some said they had been living there since the 1950s and possessed NRC documents, identifying as indigenous citizens.

Residents also criticized the short notice period, saying it left daily wage earners and vulnerable families unable to prepare.

Some lost homes built over decades. Others said they were unable to recover their belongings before demolition crews moved in.

“This is where I’ve lived my whole life,” said one evictee. “Now everything’s gone. Where are we supposed to go?”

Concerns are also mounting about the educational disruption, with school buildings among the demolished structures and students in the middle of examinations.

While officials acknowledged the humanitarian impact, they emphasized the government’s priority to reclaim public land for infrastructure and welfare projects under a statewide land recovery initiative. However, as of now, the district has not announced any rehabilitation or relief measures for the evicted families.

As the drive continues, the humanitarian fallout looms large, leaving hundreds without shelter or clear answers.