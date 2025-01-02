Guwahati: Assam’s elephant population has increased to 5,828, according to the Elephant Population Estimation 2024 report released by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The survey recorded 5,828 elephants, an increase from the 2017 estimate of 5,719.

The 7th statewide synchronized exercise involved over 5,743 personnel and covered 1,536 survey blocks across 43 forest divisions.

Notably, 82 per cent of the elephant population resides within the five Elephant Reserves in Assam.

The survey also revealed positive trends in elephant reproduction with an adult female-to-calf ratio of 0.49.

Tusker-to-Makhna ratio improved to 1:1.97 from 1:2.63 in 2017, reflecting effective anti-poaching measures, the statement said.

The findings of this survey will be utilized to develop a comprehensive state-level action plan for elephant conservation in Assam, a statement said.

Elephants in Assam inhabit a diverse and complex forested landscape, stretching from the rugged Himalayan foothills in the north to the fertile Brahmaputra plains in the south.

The state’s 28311.5 sq km of forest cover constituting 36% of the state’s total geographical expanse, is a mosaic of tropical rainforests, moist deciduous forests, and semi-evergreen forests.

Interspersed within these forests are wetlands and grasslands that create rich habitats, offering food, shelter, and water, especially during dry seasons.

This variety of habitats supports a wide range of biodiversity, including Assam’s significant elephant population.

According to the report, of the total 5828 elephants, the highest number, 1773 were recorded Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve.

While Hailakandi reported only three elephants which were all adult females.

The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division on the other hand was found to have a significant population of 1208 elephants.

In terms of elephant reserves, the Chirang-Ripu Elephant Reserve recorded a total of 2044 elephants while Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Elephant Reserve reported 1554 elephants.