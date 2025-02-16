Guwahati: Two migrants from Assam, including a transgender person, were arrested by Aluva police near Kochi, Kerala, late Friday night for allegedly abducting a one-month-old baby.

According to police, the accused, identified as 20-year-old Rinki (a transgender woman) and her friend Rashidul Haq, 29, both from Assam, were apprehended following an investigation.

The baby boy of another migrant woman from Bihar was the one allegedly abducted.

It is alleged that after abducting the child, they demanded a ransom of Rs. 70,000 . The police were notified about the abduction at around 8pm on February 14 and swiftly launched an investigation.

The mother identified the suspects from photographs of transgender individuals at the Aluva East Police Station.

Police immediately rushed at Rinki’s rented house, but Rinki had reportedly fled with the baby.

A hunt supervised by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena was quickly launched.

The police said that they analyzed CCTV footage, examined key locations such as railway stations, bus stands, and the Kochi airport, and searched likely hideouts.

The suspects were eventually intercepted while trying to leave the area and were arrested.

They are believed to have intended to take the baby to Assam.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in custody.