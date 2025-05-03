Guwahati: Kamrup Metro district has announced dry days from May 5 to May 7 for the second phase of panchayat elections in Assam and again on May 11 for the vote counting.

According to an order issued by the District Commissioner on May 2, the dry day restrictions will start at 4:30 PM on May 5 and continue until 4:30 PM on May 7.

During this time, all liquor outlets including wholesale bonded warehouses, IMFL retail “OFF” and “ON” shops, club bars, hotel bars, microbreweries, composite liquor stores, and country spirit shops must remain closed.

Authorities have made it clear that any violations of these rules will result in strict legal action under applicable laws.

The move aims to ensure peaceful and fair elections across the district.