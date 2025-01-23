Assam: A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after a drunk driver of a Swift Dzire collided with a scooter near the National Law University at Amigaon in North Guwahati, Kamrup, on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lima Das, 35, of Pacharia in Kamrup district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accident occurred when a speeding Swift Dzire (AS 01 DG 9764) rammed violently into the scooter she was riding (AS 01 EA 0387) from the same direction.

The impact was fatal for Lima Das, while two other individuals, Papu Baniya and Dharmendra Mahato, sustained severe injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The body was recovered, and the injured were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for immediate medical attention.

As per sources, the driver of the Swift Dzire was reportedly heavily drunk, which is believed to have caused the accident.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.