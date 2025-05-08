Assam: Drone recovered near India-Bangladesh border in Sribhumi

Guwahati: A drone was recovered on Wednesday evening near the India-Bangladesh border in Sribhumi district of Assam authorities confirmed.

The drone was found on the roof of a residence on Bipin Paul Road in the Chorakuri area.

Initial investigations by police suggest that the drone may have crossed the border from Bangladesh.

Sribhumi Superintendent of Police, Partha Pratim Das, confirmed the drone was made in China but lacked a memory card. He mentioned that an in-depth examination of the drone was underway.

The drone was discovered while security agencies were conducting a civil defence mock drill in various parts of Assam.

However, Border Security Force (BSF) officials dismissed the possibility of the drone originating from Bangladesh, pointing out that it was found just 400 meters from the border fence and had a limited flying capacity.

A senior BSF officer clarified that the drone was a toy-type J-2 model, which is commercially available for around Rs 2000, weighs less than 250 grams, and can fly up to a maximum of 100 feet.

Due to its low power, it does not require permission to operate, leading officials to speculate that it may have been purchased for recreational use rather than any serious purpose.

The investigation into the drone’s origin and its purpose continues.