Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs 5 crore contribution to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist with ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Tripura has also extended similar support, donating an equal amount to aid the disaster-stricken state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote, “The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected. On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

Himachal Pradesh continues to battle the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains that have triggered widespread destruction. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 866 roads remain blocked as of September 7, including key National Highways NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305.

The Kullu district is the worst-hit, with 225 road blockages. Mandi and Shimla follow with 191 and 154 roads affected, respectively.

Several other districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan, Lahaul & Spiti, and Hamirpur, have also reported extensive damage.

The floods have severely disrupted the state’s electricity infrastructure. Authorities confirmed that 1,572 power transformers are currently non-functional, with Kullu facing the brunt of the impact at 873 units offline, followed by Mandi (259) and Lahaul & Spiti (142).

The monsoon-related death toll in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 366, comprising 203 rain-related fatalities and 163 deaths from road accidents since the onset of the season.

While rescue and relief operations remain in full swing, support from across India continues to pour in.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also pledged Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He emphasized that the people of Tripura stand in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh in this hour of crisis.