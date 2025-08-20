Guwahati : With an aim to study about the ecological diversity of Assam, the Wings of Nature Conservation Society will organise the 3rd Dihing Patkai Butterfly and Biodiversity Meet, across Dihing–Patkai landscape in Assam.

The event will be organized from August 29 to September 1, 2025.

It will include three days of field trails across Soraipung, Lakhipathar, and Joypur ranges under the Digboi and Dibrugarh Forest Divisions.

The meet aims to document butterflies, pollinators, and forest biodiversity while spreading awareness and training students, nature enthusiasts, and local communities.

“This meet is about immersion, exploration, and conservation. Through butterflies, we want to create awareness on a mass level. Villagers, committees, and students will join, and it will also help boost tourism,” said wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran.

On the opening day, participants will begin at Soraipung Range of Dihing Patkai National Park with guided forest walks, orientation on nature ethics, and evening moth observations.

The second day at Lakhipathar Range will feature rapid butterfly counts, bird notes, and habitat mapping

On the third day of the event at Joyput, focus will be on compiling species lists and discussing threats to elephant corridors and lowland rainforests.

The meet will be led by experts including Roshan Upadhyay (Butterfly Man of Arunachal), Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi (biologist), Dr. Lobsang Tashi (rainforest ecology researcher), Abuchan Khimrey (forest-trail specialist), and Rajiv Rudra Taraing (HoD, Zoology, Digboi Autonomous College).

Local communities, tea garden youth clubs, and also students will play a central role in organizing the event.

“Conservation succeeds when neighbours become stewards,” said an organiser.

The meet will emphasise no-litter rules, silent observation near elephants, and zero disturbance to nests and puddling sites

The organisers have invited nature photographers, teachers, and families.