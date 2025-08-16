Guwahati: A resident of Ganga Bari, Digboi, in Assam’s Tinsukia district, has been missing since Friday evening after being swept away by the strong currents of the Dibru River. He has been identified as 22-year-old Ishan Baruah.

Ishan visited the Nazirating area, a popular tourist spot known for its scenic beauty and fast-moving river, on Independence Day. Sources indicate that he ventured too close to the river’s edge, lost his footing, and was swept away by the river’s swift currents.

Despite the efforts of disaster management teams and local volunteers, his body was recovered on Saturday morning.

Digboi MLA Suren Phukan expressed his condolences to Ishan’s family, saying, ‘I am deeply saddened by the loss of young Ishan.’My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. I encourage the community to exercise caution near riverbanks to prevent such incidents.”

The incident highlights the dangers of the Dibru River, particularly during the monsoon season when currents can be more powerful.

Local authorities have been urged to raise awareness and implement safety measures to protect both residents and visitors from similar accidents.

The community has expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents. Reports suggest that three youths drowned at the same location on August 15, 2015, and such events continue to occur almost every year.

In response to this, residents have urged the government to provide immediate support to the deceased’s family and take necessary actions to prevent future tragedies.