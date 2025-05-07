Digboi: Digboi BJP MLA Suren Phukan on Wednesday apologized to the people of Assam for what he described as the misrepresentation of the peaceful Moran community due to communal politics allegedly propagated by the Congress in Digboi.

Phukan, joined by Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and other party leaders, addressed the media at the Digboi MP’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

He elaborated on the incident involving Kalpajyoti Phukan, a young man allegedly falsely accused of sharing objectionable remarks over the phone with Congress leader Rajiv Moran, also known as Lachit Moran. Phukan claimed that Rajiv Moran communalized the issue the following day.

“To serve the political interests of Congress, Moran allegedly provoked a group of Moran youths who assaulted Kalpajyoti Phukan near his home the previous night,” the MLA said. “The next morning, they forcibly shaved his head, stripped him partially, and humiliated him by making him kneel and hold his ears in Tingrai Bazar.”

Phukan stated that the situation could have turned fatal if the police had not intervened in time.

“The police faced strong resistance from the mob but managed to rescue the victim. I am personally grateful to the Assam Police for their timely action,” he added.

He expressed concern that social media portrayed the entire Moran community negatively following the incident, which he said was unfair.

Phukan clarified, “The authorities did not find any affiliation between the arrested youth and the Moran Students’ Union, Moran Sabha, or any similar organization. Why, then, did they drag the entire community into the controversy?”

“As a representative of the Moran community, I feel compelled to apologize to the people of Assam. I want to make it clear that only a few Congress-backed Moran youths were involved in the May 6 incident that caused statewide outrage,” he said.

Phukan also condemned what he called the Congress party’s “divisive tactics” aimed at gaining community sympathy and accused Raijor Dal leader Umananda Mudoi Moran of fueling the issue on social media under the guise of community defense.

“The opposition must uphold basic ethical standards in politics and should avoid creating chaos and unrest for political gain,” Phukan asserted. He called on the police to take cognizance of the case and take appropriate legal action against the offenders.

MP Rameswar Teli, also present at the press meet, described the incident as unfortunate and urged the authorities to take swift action against those responsible under relevant legal provisions.