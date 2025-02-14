Digboi: In what can be termed a major success against illegal activities, the Assam Police team in Tinsukia’s Digboi, after prolonged efforts, finally cracked down on the LPG smuggling racket in the area late Thursday evening.

Based on an FIR filed by the General Manager of the AOD-administered Gopenari LPG Bottling Plant in Digboi, Digboi police arrested established businessman Medini Moran (30) from his residence on Thursday. He was allegedly involved in criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and theft.

According to the police, out of 312 empty LPG cylinders officially loaded for transportation, only 220 domestic and 24 commercial cylinders were found in the vehicle.

“68 cylinders were officially found missing from the truck parked at the residence of the transporter, Medini Moran,” said the Investigating Officer from Digboi police.

“We are closely investigating the case, considering all aspects of the alleged offense committed under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 and other relevant provisions,” the officer added.

“There was a shortage of around 68 empty cylinders in the officially tendered LPG transport, and we are trying to ascertain how AOD property went missing,” said Dibya Jyoti Dutta, Inspector of Digboi Police.

Meanwhile, the role of the private security department engaged at the AOD LPG plant for more than a decade has also raised questions.

What is particularly surprising is the availability of sealing materials, including shrink caps, outside the plant, which miscreants and smugglers use to reseal the cylinders after pilferage.

Despite being equipped with scanners at entry and exit points, the security personnel have failed to curb the menace of cylinder theft at the plant and nearby areas.

“How could the AOD management continue with such a fragile security setup for so long, despite having the AISF unit in Digboi?” is a pertinent question being raised.

Over the years, security personnel at the plant have reportedly been involved in various undesirable activities.

Meanwhile, a case (No. 31/25) has been registered, and the accused Moran has been prosecuted under sections 61(2), 316(3), 318(4), 313, 303(2), 125, and the Essential Commodities Act of 1955.

“We have applied for a three-day police remand for the accused to aid in an effective investigation. This will help us crack down on the entire network of LPG cylinder smugglers operating in Upper Assam,” said Inspector Dutta.