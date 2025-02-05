Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh University, in collaboration with the Foundation for Culture, Arts & Literature (FOCAL), is hosting the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2.0 from February 5 to 8, 2025, at the university campus.

The highly anticipated literary festival brings together over 120 writers from more than 25 countries, creating a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas and cultural perspectives.

With over 50 sessions and workshops, the festival will feature renowned authors, poets, and scholars sharing their insights, experiences, and literary wisdom.

The event will include engaging discussions, readings, and interactive sessions, celebrating the power of literature in shaping society and fostering global connections.

