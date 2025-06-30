Dibrugarh: As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Dibrugarh Press Club of Assam, on Sunday hosted a thought-provoking lecture under its “Aamar Alohi” series at Jagriti Hall.

The session, titled “Mega Dam on Yarlung Tsangpo and Its Possible Impact: From Dibrugarh to Guwahati and Bangladesh,” brought together experts, journalists, and stakeholders to discuss the looming ecological and geopolitical implications of China’s ambitious hydropower project.

Delivering the keynote address, eminent geologist and retired Dibrugarh University professor Jogendranath Sharma raised alarm over the 60,000-MW Medog Hydropower Project being developed by China in the ecologically fragile and earthquake-prone Medog County.

The project, approved in December 2024, is 60 times larger than India’s biggest existing dams and poses a serious threat to downstream regions, he warned.

Sharma explained that the dam could trigger massive environmental changes in Assam and beyond—ranging from riverbank erosion caused by “hungry water,” to disruptions in groundwater reserves and monsoon behavior. The project also endangers the livelihoods of over two million fishermen and could irreversibly damage biodiversity in the Brahmaputra basin.

He urged India and China to jointly conduct a transboundary Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), noting that any dam collapse due to seismic activity could lead to a catastrophe on the scale of the 1950 Assam earthquake.

While acknowledging that the Yarlung Tsangpo contributes only around 5% of the Brahmaputra’s flow in Bangladesh, Sharma asserted that the potential risks of the mega dam remain considerable. He also touched on India’s own 11,000-MW Siang project as a counter-strategy but pointed out that it, too, has drawn environmental criticism.

The programme also saw active participation from a delegation of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) from Arunachal Pradesh. The group voiced strong opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multi-Purpose Project by NHPC, citing concerns over displacement, ecological degradation, and threats to indigenous livelihoods.

Anchored by Dibrugarh Press Club General Secretary Ripunjoy Das, the event was graced by several notable personalities including All India Radio and Doordarshan Programme Head Lohit Deka, senior journalists Iqbal Ahmed, Ron Dowerah, Lakhikanta Majindar Baruah, Lalit Sharma, Anil Poddar, Prabir Chakraborty, Ajoy Dutta, Sourav Dowerah, and many others from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Gandhapati Chungkrang, Director of the NE Fire Services Academy, was also present.

In recognition of his invaluable insights and longstanding contributions, Sharma was felicitated with a phulam gamocha, a memento, and a citation by the Dibrugarh Press Club. The club also extended its heartfelt appreciation to the North East Fire Services Academy (NEFSA) for sponsoring the event.