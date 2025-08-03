Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged murder of Uttam Gogoi, also known as Sankai, in Barbaruah in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Boby Sonowal Gogoi (Uttam’s wife), along with three minors.

Uttam Gogoi’s body was discovered on July 25, 2025, at his residence at Lahon Gaon in Jamirah.

According to initial reports, his family had informed authorities that he had suffered a stroke. However, upon arriving at the scene, the situation appeared suspicious.

In a statement, Uttam’s brother shared his doubts regarding the initial assumption of a natural death. “On the morning of July 25, around 8:30 am, I was informed that my brother had suffered a stroke. But when I reached his house, I saw that my brother had died, and there were unusual signs—his ear was cut, and an umbrella was open beside him. If it were a stroke, why would there be such marks? We suspected foul play and immediately alerted the police,” said the grieving sibling. He further added, “It was a pre-planned murder. I believe they hired killers to kill my brother. We demand strict punishment for all those involved.”

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Reddy confirmed the arrest of the four individuals. “We have arrested Uttam Gogoi’s wife, daughter, and two others. The investigation is ongoing, and we have brought them to Barbaruah police station.

Notably, Uttam’s daughter has confessed to the crime,” said SSP Reddy. He assured that the police would take appropriate legal action as per the law.

The news of the arrests has sparked protests in Barbaruah, with locals gathering outside the Barbaruah police station, demanding swift and severe punishment for the perpetrators.