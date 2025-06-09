Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to rename Dibrugarh Airport as Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Airport.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on his official social media handle X, stating, “This will be a befitting tribute to the legacy of the Bharat Ratna, whose contributions to Assam and Bharat are unparalleled.”

It gives me great joy to share that the @AssamAssembly has unanimously passed the resolution to rename Dibrugarh Airport as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport.



This will be a befitting tribute to the legacy of the Bharat Ratna, whose contributions to Assam and Bharat are unparalleled.

This significant move comes as the state prepares for the birth centenary celebrations of the iconic Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

During a special session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Sarma outlined a comprehensive roadmap for Dr. Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations. He said that a specially constituted 50-member committee will guide these.

The Chief Minister stated that the celebrations will commence on September 8, 2025, with a grand event at Khanapara in Guwahati. During the event, 1,000 youth will perform a synchronized rendition of ‘Axom Amar Rupahi’. The centenary committee recently held its first meeting to kickstart preparations.

CM Sarma said the festivities will extend beyond Assam, with events planned in locations deeply associated with Hazarika’s life and professional career, in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

“The year-long centenary celebrations will culminate on September 8, 2026, with a mega event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, ” he stated.

The Chief Minister stated that they have planned several key legacy initiatives beyond cultural programs to honor Dr. Hazarika’s memory.

He said that the state has proposed a special coin in Hazarika’s honor, and the state will introduce a dedicated academic chair at Banaras Hindu University to promote research on his life and works.

CM Sara noted that the state government will publish a comprehensive book chronicling Hazarika’s significant events and contributions. They will translate this book into 23 Indian languages and distribute it to colleges, universities, libraries, and institutions nationwide, with plans to distribute 10 lakh copies within Assam alone.

“Our aim is to ensure that the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika reaches every Indian household,” Sarma affirmed.

Chief Minister Sarma urged, “We should not see Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary as a government function.” He was a people’s artist, a beloved son of Assam. I urge everyone to do everything in their power to keep his legacy alive, ” he added.