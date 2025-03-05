Guwahati: Assam is significantly lagging in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), failing to meet even half the target in 42% of assessed indicators, according to the Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) recent State of States report.

These low-scoring indicators are spread across 12 of the 15 SDGs, with the highest concentration in SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Specifically, in SDG 1 (No Poverty), Assam ranked 14th with 75 points. However, in SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), the state ranked 24th with an alarming 47 points nationwide.

For SDG 4 (Quality Education), Assam ranked 32nd with a score of just 41, only one point better than the worst-performing states: Bihar, Odisha, and Meghalaya.

Assam also performed poorly in SDG 5 (Gender Equality), ranking 32nd with just 42 points.

Amidst the focus on the Advantage Assam investment summit, in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), Assam ranked 19th with only 44 points. Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh were the worst-performing states, with scores of 28 and 39 points, respectively.

Five SDGs are considered critical for ensuring a dignified life for citizens: SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Assam, home to 36 million people, has achieved less than 60 percent of the targets in these key SDGs, ranking 31st among Indian states with a score of 57.2 percent. (A score of 100 indicates the target is met, while 0 signifies little or no progress).

Three SDGs are vital for ensuring a fairer society: SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions). Assam has achieved less than 60 percent of the targets in these SDGs, ranking 30th among Indian states with a score of 59.0.

Three SDGs are essential for ensuring a healthier planet: SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water). (SDG 14 could not be included due to a lack of data). Assam has achieved 75 percent of the targets in these key SDGs.

Five SDGs are critical for ensuring better infrastructure: SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). Assam has achieved 72.6 percent of the targets in these key SDGs.