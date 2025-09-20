Guwahati: The Assam government has announced three days of state mourning, from September 20 to 22, in the wake of the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In an official statement, the government expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the singer, calling him an “eminent artist” whose contributions to Assamese music, cinema, and culture left a lasting impact.

“The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September,” the statement read.

As a mark of respect, all official entertainment events, dinners, and ceremonial functions have been cancelled during the mourning period. Events under the Seva Saptah initiative that involve ceremonial components or benefit distributions have also been postponed.

However, essential service-oriented activities will continue as planned. These include health camps, Nikshay Mitra support initiatives for tuberculosis patients, and plantation drives, which are part of ongoing public welfare programmes.

The 52-year-old singer passed away in Singapore on Friday while scuba diving. He sustained injuries during the activity and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit.