Guwahati: The Assam government has declared public holidays on May 2nd and 7th under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, in order to felicitate the two-phase panchayat elections of the state.

The Governor of Assam issued the notification, following a request from the Assam State Election Commission.

For the areas where the authority scheduled the voting on the respective dates, the Assam government will close all government and semi-government offices, educational institutions, commercial establishments, banks, and tea gardens as public holidays.

Notably, for the first phase of the panchayat elections, scheduled for May 2nd, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sri Bhumi districts will observe the holiday.

Moreover, the second phase of the elections, taking place on May 7th, will result in a public holiday for residents of Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang districts.

