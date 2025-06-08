Guwahati: Dhubri town in Assam experienced a surge of unrest on Sunday, following the alleged discovery of banned meat, including a severed cow’s head, within the premises of the Bajrangbali (Hanuman) temple located in Ward No. 3.

The discovery sparked widespread outrage among local Hindu residents, who took to the streets demanding prompt action against those responsible. A large crowd gathered near the temple, blocking the main road while chanting slogans and burning tyres in protest.

Demonstrators firmly opposed police efforts to remove the animal remains from the site.

“We will not allow the cow’s head to be taken away until the culprits are identified and arrested,” stated one protester.

Following the protest, the Police had deployed significant personnel to control the situation and maintain peace. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dhubri, arrived at the scene to manage the situation and assure the public of a fair and thorough investigation.

However, law enforcement faced resistance from the crowd while attempting to secure the area and remove the remains. The atmosphere remained tense throughout the day.

Authorities confirmed that forensic analysis will be conducted to determine the exact nature of the recovered material. Officials stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found attempting to incite communal tensions.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have been a deliberate act by miscreants aimed at disturbing communal harmony.