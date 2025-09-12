Guwahati: A couple and their minor son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday evening.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the Sipajhar area. The deceased have been identified as Dipak Nath (55), a state government employee, his wife Pratibha Nath (46), and their 13-year-old son, a Class VII student.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests Dipak may have fatally attacked his wife and son with a sharp weapon before ending his own life.

“Since there were no eyewitnesses, we are relying on forensic evidence and statements of family members. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” said Rosy Talukdar, Additional SP (Crime), Darrang.

Police recovered a sharp weapon, Dipak’s mobile phone, and a pair of slippers from the house. Investigators noted that Pratibha sustained multiple deep injuries on her face and throat, while the child had stab wounds on his back and severed fingers, indicating he may have tried to resist the attack. No external injuries were found on Dipak.

“It appears Dipak may have killed his wife, and his son was possibly attacked while trying to intervene. However, these are only preliminary findings. The postmortem will confirm the timeline of deaths,” Talukdar said.

Relatives told police that Dipak did not go to office on Thursday, his son missed school, and Pratibha did not answer calls throughout the day. Concerned family members later visited the house and discovered the bodies.