Guwahati: A massive consignment of contraband cough syrup bottles and ganja were seized in Cachar, Assam on Sunday night.

As per police sources, the consignment was seized based on specific inputs.

The police team based on a tip-off intercepted a vehicle near the Digharkal Toll Gate in Cachar.

On checking the vehicle, the police recovered 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrups and two kg of ganja.

The estimated value of the items is reported to be Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The police also arrested one person with the consignment.