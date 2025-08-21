Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)has filed a complaint against Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika for sharing the Gauhati High Court video on Facebook over alleged political interest.

The complaint was reportedly registered by the Registrar General of Gauhati High Court for unauthorised usage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a post on ‘X’ by spokesperson of APCC, Reetam Singh stated, The @INCAssam Legal Department has filed an official complaint against Minister @Pijush_hazarika for sharing Gauhati High Court video on Facebook for political interest. The Complaint has been registered by the Registrar General of Gauhati High Court for unauthorised usage

The @INCAssam Legal Department has filed an official complaint against Minister @Pijush_hazarika for sharing Gauhati High Court video on Facebook for political interest. The Complaint has been registered by the Registrar General of Gauhati High Court for unauthorised usage pic.twitter.com/vYbSuQfTp4 — Reetam Singh (@SinghReetam) August 20, 2025

Reetam Singh accused the Assam minister and MLA Pijush Hazarika, of unauthorizedly recording and sharing live-streamed court proceedings for political purposes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his complaint, submitted to the appropriate authorities, Singh alleged that the minister posted video footage of ongoing judicial proceedings from the Gauhati High Court on his official Facebook page

The post, now publicly available, appears to use the content to support a political narrative, according to the complainant.

Singh contended that such actions represent a serious breach of judicial dignity and neutrality, stating that live-streamed proceedings are meant to ensure transparency, not to be repurposed for personal or political promotion.

“This use of court footage undermines the sanctity of the judiciary and violates the spirit in which live streaming was introduced,” Singh further said in the complaint, urging authorities to take “necessary action.”

As of now, Minister Hazarika has not issued a public statement in response to the allegations.

The live streaming of court proceedings, particularly in High Courts, follows guidelines to maintain decorum and uphold judicial integrity. Legal experts say any misuse of such footage, especially by public figures, could prompt scrutiny and potential legal consequences.

