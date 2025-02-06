Guwahati: Supreme Court lawyer and activist Upamanyu Hazarika has dismissed the criminal defamation case filed against him and six others by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling it legally untenable and an attempt to silence dissent.

The defamation case follows allegations made by Hazarika at a press conference on January 24 in Guwahati, where he claimed that the proposed diversion of National Highway 715 (NH-715) from Kaliabor-Tiniali—bypassing Kuwaritol, Hatbor, and Jakhalabandha—would primarily benefit Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a media company owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

In response to reports about the case, Hazarika issued a statement clarifying his stance. “I have not yet received a copy of the summons or complaint, but the case appears to be based on my statements at the press conference regarding the NH-715 diversion. This matter is already under judicial scrutiny in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Gauhati High Court, filed by residents of Jakhalabandha,” he said.

Hazarika argued that the defamation case is baseless, as the facts he presented are supported by official records.

He pointed out that the proposed diversion directly benefits land owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and the decision to alter the highway route was taken by the Public Works Department, overseen by her husband, the Chief Minister.

He further contended that public figures cannot claim defamation if the subject matter concerns public interest.

“The diversion of NH-715 will severely impact the livelihoods of people in Kuwaritol, Hatbor, and Jakhalabandha, who depend on highway traffic. This case is nothing more than an attempt to harass me and others who are standing up for these residents. I will not be deterred by such legal intimidation,” Hazarika asserted.

He also suggested that the case presents an opportunity to cross-examine both Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and the Chief Minister regarding long-standing allegations of corruption.

“If the matter goes to trial, they will have to provide evidence and face cross-examination on various allegations, including land acquisitions, alleged misuse of public office, and state government contracts awarded to their companies,” he added.

Furthermore, Hazarika noted that naming Minu Saikia and Pradeep Laskar as accused in the complaint is a clear attempt to pressure those involved in the PIL challenging the highway diversion.

“As per legal precedent, any attempt to intimidate petitioners in an ongoing court case amounts to criminal contempt of court,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Jakhalabandha, Hazarika said, “I have interacted with both Sarma and Bhuyan over the years with mutual respect. However, this case is about a decision that affects the public, and I stand firmly with the affected residents.”