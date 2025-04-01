Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s strong condemnation of a statement made by the Bangladesh interim government’s chief advisor Md Younis, regarding Northeast India’s access to the sea, has sparked a debate over the propriety of his intervention in sensitive diplomatic matters.

On Tuesday, Sarma, taking to the X (formerly Twitter), labeled Younis’s remarks as “offensive and strongly condemnable,” highlighting the strategic vulnerability of the “Chicken’s Neck” corridor and calling for enhanced infrastructure development. He also alluded to historical threats to this corridor from “internal elements” within India.

The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2025

However, the Chief Minister’s assertive response has drawn criticism from various quarters, with questions arising regarding his role in handling international relations.

Critics argue that such pronouncements fall squarely within the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the designated authority for addressing diplomatic issues on behalf of the Indian government.

“Why is the Chief Minister of Assam commenting on such a sensitive diplomatic matter?” questioned a political analyst who wished to remain anonymous.

“Is this an attempt to draw the attention of his political masters, perhaps compensating for perceived past shortcomings at the national level? The MEA is the established channel for such communication. His intervention may inadvertently complicate India’s delicate relationship with Bangladesh,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised about the potential repercussions of Sarma’s statements on bilateral ties. Some observers fear that his strong rhetoric could escalate tensions and create unnecessary friction between India and Bangladesh.

“Is Sarma becoming a toolkit, a go-to responder for comments from a neighboring country? This is not the role of a state Chief Minister,” stated another critic.

The Chief Minister’s X post specifically addressed Younis’s assertion that Bangladesh could act as a “guardian of ocean access” for the landlocked Northeast Indian states.

Sarma countered this by emphasizing the strategic importance of the “Chicken’s Neck” and advocated for alternative routes to connect the Northeast to mainland India, bypassing this vulnerable corridor.

While Sarma’s supporters argue that he is merely expressing legitimate concerns about the region’s security, his detractors maintain that his actions constitute an overreach, potentially undermining established diplomatic protocols.

Muhammad Yunus, during his four-day visit to China, invited Beijing to expand its presence in the

region. He highlighted that India’s seven northeastern states are landlocked and suggested that Bangladesh could serve as a key gateway to the ocean for the region.