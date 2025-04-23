Assam CM slams Pahalgam terror attack, calls it targeted religious hate crime

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a “targeted hate crime” driven by religious hatred.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, CM Sarma linked the attack to recent provocative statements from Pakistan, warning of a rising threat to Hindu communities.

“Just seven days ago, Pakistan’s army chief issued a veiled threat against Hindus. Today, we are witnessing the horrifying consequences,” CM Sarma noted

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the extremists carried out a massacre after asking people their religion, further stating that it was a targeted hate crime.

CM Sarma stressed that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, would ensure a decisive response to Pakistan.

Moreover, the Chief Minister urged Hindus across the country to unite and remain vigilant, stating that they must preserve communal harmony and national security at all costs.

Notably, the brutal terror attack in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam led to the deaths of at least 26 civilians, many of them tourists. The assault has drawn widespread national condemnation and raised fresh concerns about communal targeting by militant groups.