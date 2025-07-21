Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said there is no immediate reason to worry about China’s construction of a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River, stating that the river’s primary water sources lie within India and Bhutan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Guwahati, Sarma said, “I am not immediately worried because the Brahmaputra is a mighty river and it is not dependent on a single source.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

China formally began construction of a USD 167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra (known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet) in Tibet near the Arunachal Pradesh border on Saturday. The development has raised concerns about possible downstream impacts in northeastern India.

When asked about the potential effects on Assam, Sarma said the exact consequences remain unclear.

“There are two scientific views. One suggests that if the river’s flow is disrupted, there could be a reduction in water and an impact on biodiversity. Another view is that reduced flow might help in flood control. I do not know which view is accurate,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister noted that the Brahmaputra receives most of its water from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and rainfall within Assam, and not entirely from China.

Sarma also expressed confidence that the central government is monitoring the situation closely. “The Centre is a better judge of this matter. I am sure they are either already in communication with China or will engage in discussions on the issue,” he added.