Guwahati: In a bid to revitalize its governance, the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
The reshuffle, approved by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, aims to bring fresh perspectives and focused leadership to key sectors.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Four new faces were inducted into the cabinet: Prasanta Phukan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala. They were administered the oath of office by the Governor on Saturday.
Key Portfolio Allocations
- Prasanta Phukan: Power, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Medical Education and Research, and PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
- Kaushik Rai: Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development.
- Krishnendu Paul: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, and Public Works (Roads), including PMGSY.
- Rupesh Gowala: Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and Home (Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defence).
Reallocations for Senior Ministers
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
- Himanta Biswa Sarma: Retains Home (excluding specific subjects), Personnel, and Public Works (Buildings and Highways).
- Ranjeet Kumar Dass: Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, and Tourism.
- Atul Bora: Agriculture, Excise, and Border Protection and Development.
- Keshab Mahanta: Revenue and Disaster Management, IT, and Science, Technology, and Climate Change.
- Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Handloom, Textiles, and Sericulture, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Bodoland.
- Chandra Mohan Patowary: Act East Policy Affairs, Environment and Forest, and Parliamentary Affairs.
- Ranoj Pegu: School Education, Higher Education, and Tribal Affairs (Plain).
- Ashok Singhal: Health and Family Welfare, and Irrigation.
- Jogen Mohan: Hill Areas, Transport, and Cooperation.
- Ajanta Neog: Finance and Women and Child Development.
- Pijush Hazarika: Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Water Resources.
- Bimal Bora: Cultural Affairs, and Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises.
- Jayanta Malla Baruah: Public Health Engineering, and Housing and Urban Affairs.
- Nandita Gorlosa: Sports and Youth Welfare, Welfare of Minorities and Development, and Public Works (Buildings and National Highways)