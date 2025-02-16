Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to investigate the alleged involvement of Pakistani national Ali Tauqueer Sheikh in anti-India activities.

The probe was ordered during a crucial Cabinet meeting.

Sheikh, founder of LEAD Pakistan, has reportedly made anti-India remarks, particularly targeting Assam.

His organization has ties to Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Gaurav Gogoi, who was previously an integral member of LEAD Pakistan.

CM Sarma stated that the issue has moved beyond Gaurav Gogoi, suggesting that an active anti-India force is at play.

He announcing the probe expressed sympathy towards Gogoi, implying that he may have been unknowingly trapped in the situation.

The chief minister questioned Sheikh’s motives for tweeting about foreign immigrants in Assam while tagging a local political leader.

Sarma alleged that Sheikh is a key figure in Pakistan’s ISI, making this a matter of national security rather than politics.

The Assam Police will examine Sheikh’s activities in India and investigate potential links to organizations or individuals engaged in anti-India activities.