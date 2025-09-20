Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that multiple FIRs filed in connection with the untimely death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg will be consolidated and investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The FIRs, registered across different jurisdictions, name North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Sidharth Sarma.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.”

The Ya Ali-famed singer was reportedly on a yacht in Singapore with a few Assamese residents and members of his team when he suffered breathlessness and a seizure while swimming.

Despite receiving CPR and being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, he was declared dead around 2.50 pm IST on Friday.