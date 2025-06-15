Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 200-bedded City Hospital, an annexe of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), at Jail Road in Dibrugarh.

The upcoming B+G+6-storied facility is being constructed under the World Bank-funded Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project, with a total financial outlay of Rs 206 crore.

The hospital will be built on a 10 bigha plot, with a total building area of 29,087 square metres, and is targeted for completion within two years.

According to official sources, 120 out of the 200 beds will be allocated to the Maternity Department, while the rest will cater to patients from Medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, and other departments.

The hospital aims to decongest AMCH and significantly enhance secondary healthcare services in Upper Assam.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was graced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Ministers Jogen Mohan, Prasanta Phukan, and Bimal Borah, along with several MLAs and senior officials.