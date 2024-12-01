Guwahati: In a significant step towards enhancing government accountability, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services.

The commission aims to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of public services.

Speaking at the launch event on Saturday, Dr. Sarma emphasized the importance of technology in promoting transparency and accountability.

He highlighted the state government’s commitment to empowering citizens by making them aware of their rights and the services they are entitled to.

The Chief Minister also launched a comprehensive manual detailing the appeal process for public service rights and the official website of the Commission.

He appointed Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, a retired IPS officer, as the Chief Commissioner of the Commission, along with two other members.

Dr. Sarma urged government officials to proactively implement these reforms and raise public awareness about the Commission.

He expressed confidence that the Commission would play a crucial role in transforming public service delivery in Assam.