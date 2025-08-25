Guwahati: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday sharply criticised Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, a former Planning Commission member during the Manmohan Singh government, for supporting Bangladeshis living in India. He called her remarks “misleading.”

Hameed, who visited Assam alongside other activists, said Bangladeshis “are also humans” and should not be denied the right to live in India, arguing that “Earth is so large.”

In response, Rijiju stated, “Misleading in the name of humanity. It’s about our land and identity. Why are minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan? Syeda Hameed may be close to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, but she shouldn’t support illegal migrants.”

Hameed’s comments came amid Assam state government efforts to evict illegal settlers from government lands. Accompanied by activists like Prashant Bhushan and Harsh Mander, she accused the Assam government of unfairly targeting Muslims by labeling them as Bangladeshis.

She further said, “What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large; Bangladeshis can live here. They are not depriving anyone of their rights.”

In a related development, Prashant Bhushan criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of carrying out “lawless and illegal activities.” Bhushan alleged that the government was pushing citizens into Bangladesh and demolishing homes illegally.

Bhushan described the situation as a “complete loot” by the Assam government, which, he claims, is trying to conceal these activities from public scrutiny.

Chief Minister Sarma defended his government’s actions and suggested that Congress leaders and intellectuals involved in the issue could destabilise the state.

The Assam government has also faced accusations of transferring agriculturally productive tribal lands to private corporations, including the Adani Group. Bhushan condemned these moves, saying they form part of a broader strategy benefiting select companies at the expense of local communities. He also criticised attempts to block independent investigations into these activities.

Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, who was part of a delegation of opposition leaders and policymakers including Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan, and Jawahar Sircar, sparked a major political controversy in Assam with her remarks defending Bangladeshis’ “right” to reside in India. The BJP accused Congress of “rewarding those who justify illegal infiltration and demographic seizure.”

The delegation recently visited Goalpara and the surrounding areas, where the Assam government has conducted eviction drives targeting Bangladeshis.

After the visit, Hameed told the media that the Assam government committed “the most inhuman acts” against minority communities during the eviction drives.

She asked, “What is wrong in being Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are human beings too; the Earth is very big, and they can live here. They are not depriving anyone of their rights. However, the government says Bangladeshis are depriving others of their rights. This is extremely mischievous and very detrimental to humanity. They are humans; Allah made this Earth for humans, not for Satan. If a human being is staying somewhere, why should he be thrown out so mercilessly?”

Hameed’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the delegation came to the state to manipulate facts.

On X, Sarma wrote: “After Jamaat-e-Hind’s outburst demanding my dismissal yesterday, a Delhi-based team—Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan, and Jawahar Sircar—is now camping in Assam. Their sole aim is to paint lawful evictions as a so-called ‘humanitarian crisis.’ This is a planned attempt to weaken our fight against illegal encroachers. We remain alert and firm—no propaganda or pressure will stop us from protecting our land and culture.”

Sarma followed up with a more pointed attack directed at Hameed. He wrote:

“People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, legitimise illegal infiltrators as they seek to realise Jinnah’s dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan.

Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her.

But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan—WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity.

Let me make it very clear: Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam. It is not their land.

Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards.

Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators—NOT NOW, NOT EVER.”

The Asom Gana Parishad also condemned Hameed’s statement. Its general secretary, Tolan Konwar, said Hameed could not understand Assam’s situation because she was not born there. Konwar added, “She does not have the same respect for Assam. It is obvious that she can’t understand the Bangladeshi issue in Assam. She is not even aware of the famous Assam Agitation. How dare she say Assam can’t survive without Bangladeshis?”