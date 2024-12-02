Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various developmental issues.

During the meeting, Sarma extended a formal invitation to the Prime Minister to attend two significant events scheduled for February 24th and 25th, 2025.

Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation to grace the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and the Mega Jhumur Performance.

Taking to X, Sarma expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s acceptance of the invitation.

He stated, “Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025, which he has kindly accepted to grace.”

The Mega Jhumur Performance is a major cultural event that celebrates the rich heritage of Assam. Jhumur, a traditional dance form associated with the state’s tea garden communities, symbolizes unity and joy. This event will showcase the cultural diversity of Assam to a national audience.

The Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit aims to attract investments and highlight the state’s potential for industrial and infrastructural development.

The Prime Minister’s presence is expected to significantly boost the event’s impact and attract national attention.