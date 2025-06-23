Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state has identified two land plots in Dhubri and Goalpara districts as potential sites for a massive 3,000-MW thermal project.

Addressing the media persons, Assam Chief Minister stated that the state will lay the foundation for this ambitious Rs 40,000 crore thermal power project by November.

He stated that the State government considered establishing the project in Kokrajhar to bring significant investment and generate an estimated one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

This move aimed to replicate the scale of the Tata Group’s Rs 26,000-crore semiconductor unit coming up in Jagiroad.

However, Chief Minister Sarma indicated a likely shift away from Kokrajhar. “We don’t want to go ahead with it by taking the blame that we are after tribal land,” he stated.

The move follows accusations from a section of the public who accused the administration of “trying to take away tribal land” and “plotting to hand over” it to corporates.

The Chief Minister confirmed that the state will issue the tender for the Rs 40,000 crore thermal power project soon.

Regarding the land in Assam’s Kokrajhar that was initially considered, Sarma claimed that only 80 families possessed a “4,000-bigha” plot.

He also suggested that the land could accommodate other public institutions, such as a hospital or college, because he believed a small number of people holding such a large parcel was “not correct.”