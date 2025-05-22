Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday confirmed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has officially floated the tender for the long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli Bridge.

The proposed 6.81-kilometre, two-lane bridge, estimated at a cost of Rs 600.51 crore, will create an all-weather, permanent road link between Jorhat and the unique river island district of Majuli.

Sources indicate that the project aims to drastically reduce dependence on existing ferry services, offering a much safer and more efficient travel experience for both local residents and tourists visiting the cultural hub of Majuli.

Following this development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on X, “Great news for Assam. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has today floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat–Majuli Bridge—a 6.81 km, 2-lane bridge with an estimated cost of Rs. 600.51 crore.”

“My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for making this effort a reality”, the Chief Minister added.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has consistently urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to expedite the tender process.