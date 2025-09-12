Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Bengali Hindus were no longer in detention camps, and that Aadhaar cards had been given to them.

“The law is moving in a way that ensures everyone’s security. I believe all communities will live without fear,” he added.

CM Sarma attended a huge rally at Bhowraguri under the 6th Kachugaon constituency on Friday for the upcoming polls of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

CM Sarma was campaigning for BJP candidate Maheswar Basumatary.

While expressing confidence that the BJP would secure victory in Kachugaon, he underscored that while the state government had launched multiple welfare schemes, the common people of BTC had been deprived of their benefits.

“BPF and UPPL governments have ruled BTC, but it is unfortunate that ordinary people have not gained from their governance,” he said.

Taking a jab at the Bodoland Territorial Council administration, Sarma said that schemes meant for the people were being siphoned off.

“No matter how many schemes we introduce, BTC swallows them. If the BJP comes to power here, we will take the government right to the villages,” he said.

He also announced that every household in BTC would be brought under the Orunodoi scheme once the BJP forms the council government. He also laid out development commitments, declaring that the foundation stone for Bhowraguri College would be laid in the first week of January. Initially, Arts courses will be offered, followed by the introduction of Science streams.