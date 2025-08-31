Silchar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicates statues of Mangal Pandey and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Silchar on Sunday.

CM Sarma took pride in the fact that the statues of the two freedom fighters in Silchar.

He also announced that a flyover will be unveiled in Silchar in two years.

It is a privilege to dedicate the statue of Veer Mangal Pandey , the valiant hero of the 1857 battle of Independence, in Silchar. https://t.co/FQuIvUn1YO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2025

Silchar witnessed a historic day as Assam CM Sarma unveiled a majestic 24.5 foot bronze statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rangirkhari junction on Sunday.

The new statue crafted by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj replaces the earlier one installed in 1983 and symbolizes a renewed commitment to preserving Netaji’s legacy. The unveiling was organized under the Silchar Netaji Murti Nobonirman O Sthapona Committee led by MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and attended by thousands of residents who hailed it as a defining moment for the Barak Valley.

Chief Minister Sarma in his address recalled Netaji’s indomitable spirit and his enduring contribution to India’s freedom struggle. He highlighted how Silchar’s history with Bose dates back to grassroots efforts in 1983 when a lottery of two rupee coupons helped raise funds for the first statue through community participation.

Alongside the tribute Sarma announced a transformative 700 crore flyover project linking Rangirkhari to Capital Point aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in Assam’s second largest urban hub. The project aligns with the state’s broader infrastructure mission with recent initiatives including the Guwahati Gateway Ghat and the Furkating Tinsukia railway doubling.

The day also marked the inauguration of a 10 foot bronze statue of Mangal Pandey near the NIT Silchar Rotary Point officially named Sahid Mangal Pandey Chowk. The installation fulfills a long standing demand of the community and commemorates Pandey’s role in sparking the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny India’s First War of Independence.

Sarma’s two day Barak Valley visit also included offering puja at Kanchakanti Kali Mandir and meeting families of prominent leaders. The towering Netaji statue now stands as a sentinel of courage and progress blending heritage with modern development for Silchar’s future.

Sarma also emphasised the contributions of Mangal Pandey in the freedom movement.

He also tore into the Congress party for taking credit for its role in the freedom movement.