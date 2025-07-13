Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Golaghat: In a proactive response to the ongoing flood and erosion crisis in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Jathipotia Mitham Chapori under Morongi Revenue Circle in Golaghat district to take stock of the situation along the eroded banks of the Dhansiri River.

The region has been reeling under the dual assault of floodwaters and riverbank erosion, which has affected several villages and displaced numerous families.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed the damage and issued urgent directives to the Water Resources Department.

He instructed the department’s minister to visit the affected areas immediately and initiate steps to formulate a permanent and scientific solution to this recurring problem.

As part of his ground inspection, the Chief Minister also visited the flood-hit Jathipotia LP School, where he interacted with teachers and local residents. He assured them that repair and renovation work on the damaged school building would begin without delay to ensure uninterrupted education for the students.

Later in the day, CM Sarma visited the flood relief camp set up at Kenduguri LP School. There, he personally interacted with displaced residents, listened to their grievances, and assured them of all possible government assistance. He also announced financial aid for a family whose house was completely washed away in the recent deluge.

The Chief Minister’s visit reflects the government’s strong commitment to both immediate relief efforts and long-term flood management solutions in Assam, particularly in erosion-prone regions like Golaghat.