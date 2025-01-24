Nazira: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is behind the coal syndicate in the State.

He also charged the BJP with bringing misery to the common people by disregarding the rights and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Who is the real ‘sardar’ (ringleader) of the coal syndicate in Assam? The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) repeatedly says there is no coal syndicate in the State. If so, then why have NDRF and SDRF people gone to Umrangso in Dima Hasao to rescue miners trapped in an illegal coal mine there? If Assam is under the control of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the coal syndicate is also under his control,” said Borah.

He was addressing a function held as part of the Congress’ Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan campaign at the MC Club in Nazira.

The Assam Congress chief made the statement while referring to the tragic incident at Umrangso where nine miners recently got trapped in an illegal rathole mine.

Borah alleged that the wife of Debolal Gorlosa, the Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, was running the coal syndicate in that area with the baking of the State BJP government.

The sennior Congress leader said that the Indian Constitution is not safe in the hands of the BJP as the saffron party is showing disrespect to the Constitution and is not allowing the common people to enjoy the rights granted by the Constitution.

“Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ridiculed BR Ambedkar in Parliament, the main architect of the Indian Constitution. This shows the grave danger the BJP has brought to the Constitution. If we do not remain united, the BJP will even alter the Constitution,” Borah said.

The APCC president also attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his recent statement that India attained true independence the day the Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya.

He criticized the State government over police action against innocent people and those who speak up against the government. Borah alleged that the BJP has even belittled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. The Congress leader accused the BJP of targeting political rivals by misusing investigating agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Assam Congress chief also slammed the State government over the issues of spiralling price rise, introduction of smart prepaid electricity meters, and the delay in holding Panchayat elections.

“The tenure of the Panchayats in Assam ended on February 4, 2024. With the State government failing to conduct Panchayat elections in time, the Centre is likely to take back around Rs 1,100 crore given to Assam,” Borah said.

Participating in the function, Nazira MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Debabrata Saikia said the Congress has launched the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan campaign across the country with the primary aims of strengthening democracy and safeguarding the Constitution of India.

“Even judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have admitted that they have not been able to function independently and that democracy in India is under threat. The ruling party has treated Central agencies like the CBI and the ED as caged parrots. The autonomy of the Election Commission of India has also been diminished,” Saikia said.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Paban Singh Ghatowar also spoke at the programme. APCC general secretaries Ajoy Gogoi and Lakhinath Handique, Sivasagar district Congress president Manjeer Gogoi, and several other Congress leaders participated in the event.