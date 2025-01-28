Guwahati: The preparation for the 77th biennial session of the Asom Xahitya Xabha, the biggest literary organization of Assam is going on in full swing and 90% of the work has been completed in Pathsala.

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, visited at the field of Bhattadev Kshetra, the main venue in Pathsala town.

Sarma said, “Every person should buy books in Pathsala Asom Xahitya Xabha. Journalists, teachers and students should buy books and give books as gift to each other.”

In this session, the will be Book fair and Science fair instead of trade fair.

The session will also see a unique science fair aimed at establishing connections between science and literature, held in collaboration with Bajali Hat.

In addition to this, cultural programmes will showcase the traditions of Assam and the Northeast, featuring performances by local and invited artists.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the session will be a massive japi, a traditional Assamese hat, constructed with 1,500 tokouleaves brought from Arunachal Pradesh.

The japi will serve as a symbol of Assamese culture, welcoming literature lovers from across Assam and beyond.

Meanwhile, students from various institutions in the district, dressed in traditional attire, will participate in the do following Saraswati Puja.

Asom Xahitya Xabha which is revered as the apex literary body of Assam was established in 1917 to promote the culture of Assam and Assamese literature.