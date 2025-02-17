Assam CM alters stance everyday: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi stated that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma keeps on changing his stance regularly.

Gaurav Gogoi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the past few days have been in the middle of a spat over both political and personal reasons.

Gogoi said that looking into the eyes of Himanta Biswa Sarma, one can he was anxious, insecure and not confident of himself.

“Every day his position changed, every day he has altered his stance. On day one, he said something in Singapore, on the fifth day his stance changed and yesterday it was something else”, Gaurav Gogoi said.

It is clear that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of the Congress, Gogoi said.

He said that it seems that Sarma is scared of the upcoming 2026 elections which he knows that the Congress would win.

Sarma has failed to live up to the commitments made to the people of Assam, Gogoi said.